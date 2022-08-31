Popular
Get Away From The World With Your Own Little Cocoon

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 571 reads
Whether you're trying to keep nature out while camping or your roommate's noises out while on the phone, the crucoon is an excellent tool.

Created with the aim of setting up in under a minute, the crucoon gives you privacy whenever and wherever. Need to study or hop on zoom while folks are making a bunch of noise? This temperature-regulating cocoon helps dampen noise and block out light so you get to control your environment.

Starting at just $349, the estimated ship date is just a few months away.

