Get Away From The World With Your Own Little Cocoon

Created with the aim of setting up in under a minute, the crucoon gives you privacy whenever and wherever. Need to study or hop on zoom while folks are making a bunch of noise? This temperature-regulating cocoon helps dampen noise and block out light so you get to control your environment.

Starting at just $349, the estimated ship date is just a few months away.

