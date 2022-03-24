Get A Little Frisky With Digg After Dark

Here at Digg After Dark we’ve rounded up a few romantic gifts that are certain to spice things up with your significant other.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The Dame Pillo offers a comfortable accessory that will help you make some necessary adjustments when you’re together with your partner and conventional home furnishings won’t get the job done.

Mashable's Eloise Rose calls the Dame Pillo a "low-tech game-changer in the bedroom," helping you "spend less time getting into position, and more time having fun in said position."

When you’re looking to take things to the tub, there’s nothing better than taking a soak with Lush’s ‘Sex Bomb’ bath bomb that creates an inviting mood with aromatic jasmine-scented suds.

“We sat in the tub for maybe 5 minutes before we were at it,” said satisfied customer Ksy. “We were insatiable. Insane stamina, insane o's, can't recommend enough.”

Sometimes it can be fun to turn your lovemaking into a work of art. Explore the creative side of your romance with the Love Is Art Paint Kit. Complete with nontoxic paint and a white canvas, your completed masterpiece will make the best conversation piece in your household.

“This is great, we had so much fun doing it,” said satisfied Amazon customer Meaghan. “We bought additional paint colors to make it pop. We plan on gifting this to the couples we know and doing it again in the future.”

When it comes to getting to know your partner better and exploring their desires, the Kinky Truth or Dare: Pick A Stick offers a provocative ice breaker that is sure to offer a dose of flirty fun.

"Great way to mix things up, lots of fun ideas on them," said satisfied Amazon customer CeeCee. "It's definitely great for after date nights."

Emily Nagoski's quintessential sexual self-help best-seller will help clear up any questions you've ever had about women's sexuality and maybe teach you something new in the years since being in sex-ed.

Relationship expert John Gottman called Nagoski’s book "an absolutely necessary guide for all couples who want to understand the ups and downs in their own sex life." And satisfied Amazon customer Diana called it the "ultimate practical troubleshooting guide for your love life if you’re single or partnered."

Despite his baldness and frequently neurotic behavior, George Costanza on the 90s sitcom “Seinfeld” always somehow found a way to land a date with a beautiful woman.

"I have been told that he has become a very strange sort of sex symbol," Jason Alexander once said of the character.

What better way to express your inner George than by displaying his famous pose from the show in your home.

"I have the poster up right next to my bed on my back wall and whenever I bring girls over they laugh," said satisfied customer Mike.

