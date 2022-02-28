Fun And Useful 'Shark Tank' Products That You Should Have At Home

Now in it's 13th season, popular show "Shark Tank" has had hundreds of budding entrepreneurs on the stage, all vying for a check from investors like Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban and more in order to take the next step.

Some make history, while others become the joke of the day. Here're a few items we've seen on the show in the past couple of years that will add something extra to your everyday life. From a widely popular dish scrubber to a portable pizza oven, this is what you should get.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

There is absolutely no reason to burn yourself a little bit each time you use the microwave. These silicone mats will help you grip things with ease without worrying about the heat.

[Buy on Amazon]

Vehicle drivers know there's nothing more annoying than having to fish out your keys and phone from the gap in between car seats. This one was one of the show's earlier hits and has been going strong ever since.

[Buy on Amazon]

This easy-to-operate over makes delicious pizzas in less than 90 seconds and can run on gas, charcoal or wood. This oven will help you make some authentic pies with ease.

[Buy on their website]

This one's a no-brainer. If and when the time arises for you to hammer a nail, you should be prepared. For someone who's never done it before and for those who care about safety, this is the perfect product.

[Buy on their website]

One of the "Shark Tank's" biggest hits is a kitchen sink scrub that changes texture from hard to soft based on water temperature, making it one of the most useful products on the show.

[Buy on Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.