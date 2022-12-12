Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

Forget All Of Your Passwords, Let The Robot Handle It

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Forget All Of Your Passwords, Let The Robot Handle It
Keep all of your accounts secure with long, unique passwords without having to remember a single one of them.
· 463 reads

We always recommend using a password manager to generate and store secure passwords for every single account. Roboform lets you easily log into all of your accounts for free, but their "Everywhere" paid service is also worth considering.

You can manage your logins on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android for free. Plus, you can add web login, cloud backup, device sync and more with their paid tier starting at $16.68 for a whole year.

Also Consider: Keep Prying Eyes Away From Your Web Browsing

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories