DIGG PICKS
'Final Fantasy VII Remake' Looks Even Better With New Graphics And New Content On PS5
Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com
The LedeNot only will there be massive improvements in textures and lighting, but you'll be able to switch between a 4K mode and a silky-smooth 60fps mode.
Key Details
- This re-release has all of the content from last-year's release reworked with significant graphical improvements for the PS5
- Better yet, you'll get to play all new content based around the beloved ninja Yuffie
