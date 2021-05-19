Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
5414 members

The best gadgets, gear, games and garb from around the web. If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari.

DIGG PICKS

Submitted by Grant Brunner via prf.hn

Believe it or not, we're already cruising to the mid-point of the year, so the fathers among us deserve a little treat.

The Lede

Huckberry has an incredible collection of curated gifts that any dad would be proud to receive. We're in a unique and stressful moment, so be sure to splurge a little for pops.

Key Details

  • Pick up all-time faves like the Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket
  • Make summer grilling unbelievable with incredible wagyu beef and BBQ equipment
  • Help dad get crunk with unique whiskey glasses and DIY kegs