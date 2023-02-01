Expensive Valentine's Gifts For Someone Special

Not every gift needs to be expensive to be good, but sometimes we want to splurge on our partners. Valentine's Day is a good excuse to invest in a nice thing they probably wouldn't get for themselves, so here's a few picks to get started.

When was the last time the shower was upgraded? Not only does this high-end shower head save on water, it also comes with a separate detachable wand for a custom clean. Better yet, it installs in a snap — no plumber needed.

If your partner enjoys cigars, a nice humidor is absolutely worth picking up. Get precise control of the humidity for a perfect smoking experience.

Made to resemble the classic 1961 Olympos Zodiac design, this automatic Swiss-made watch is so wildly attractive. Sure, cheaper watches tell the time just fine, but this is a full-on fashion statement.

We know you can make ice cubes for pennies on the dollar, but this ice sphere is just so damn cool. It adds a touch of class to your drinks, and it'll definitely impress guests.

Nothing says "luxury" more than a nice bathrobe. This one in particular is made with a quick-drying waffle weave, so your partner will dry off quickly from a bath, and keep cozy as they lounge.

And if that's not enough, Huckberry has put together a curated Valentine's Day collection that's worth browsing.

