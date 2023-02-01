Popular
Expensive Valentine's Gifts For Someone Special

Looking to get a little spend-y this Valentine's Day? Here are some of our favorite bougie gifts.
Not every gift needs to be expensive to be good, but sometimes we want to splurge on our partners. Valentine's Day is a good excuse to invest in a nice thing they probably wouldn't get for themselves, so here's a few picks to get started.


Nebia Shower Head

nebia shower head

When was the last time the shower was upgraded? Not only does this high-end shower head save on water, it also comes with a separate detachable wand for a custom clean. Better yet, it installs in a snap — no plumber needed.


Glass Top Humidor

glass top humidor

If your partner enjoys cigars, a nice humidor is absolutely worth picking up. Get precise control of the humidity for a perfect smoking experience.


Olympos Automatic Watch

Olympos Automatic Watch

Made to resemble the classic 1961 Olympos Zodiac design, this automatic Swiss-made watch is so wildly attractive. Sure, cheaper watches tell the time just fine, but this is a full-on fashion statement.


Ice Ball Maker

ice ball maker

We know you can make ice cubes for pennies on the dollar, but this ice sphere is just so damn cool. It adds a touch of class to your drinks, and it'll definitely impress guests.


Hooded Waffle Robe

hooded waffle robe

Nothing says "luxury" more than a nice bathrobe. This one in particular is made with a quick-drying waffle weave, so your partner will dry off quickly from a bath, and keep cozy as they lounge.


And if that's not enough, Huckberry has put together a curated Valentine's Day collection that's worth browsing.

Also Consider: Weird Gifts For Valentine's Day

