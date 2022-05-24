Essential Tools For Digital Nomads

Whether you're a digital nomad working remotely, or just have a small home office set up, invest in these products to make life on the go easier.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Traveling with multiple chargers is a pain in the butt. Get an all-in-one USB charger to simplfy the cord situation and get a power boost no matter how many outlets are available.

If you're constantly working on a small tablet, or even just using your phone, this laser keyboard will help you type copy faster. The pocket-sized projector uses Bluetooth to turn any flat surface into a keyboard.

Scan color and black-and-white documents from anywhere with a compact mobile scanner. User reviews praise its ease of use for even non-techies.

The JBL Clip 3 is one of my must-packs when I travel. It's a reliable bluetooth speaker, and for its tiny size, really packs a punch in volume. The carabiner clip makes it easy to attach to backpack and is waterproof, perfect for working outside.

Working home often means working from the couch or bed. Upgrade your setup with a cushioned lap desk that features an anti-slip wrist pad, storage pocket and tablet holder for maximum convenience.

If you work from a communal space, you need noise-cancelling headphones, period. These Bose headphones reduce outside noise and have an inline microphone so you can focus on your music or conference call.

There's nothing worse that a weak WiFi signal while you're on deadline. Grab an affordable WiFi extender to boost internet coverage up to 1500 square feet and connect up to 25 devices.

Don't let poor lighting ruin your video calls or recorded content. A portable ring light is perfect for an home office setup that lacks windows.