Essential Carry Kits That Will Actually Fit In Your Bag

If you’ve been on TikTok at all lately, or online, or live in the south, you may have heard about something called Bama Rush. It’s when incoming freshmen to the University of Alabama start vying to join sororities, and it’s a big deal. One crucial part of this process, apparently, is packing a “rush bag” that contains every possible thing a young woman might need during the rush process — first-aid kit, makeup, change of clothes, whatever.

One thing that stood out to me about the rush bag videos on TikTok is how absolutely, ridiculously jam-packed these women’s bags are. It’s a great idea to keep first aid supplies in your bag, but it doesn’t have to contain an entire hospital.

So, inspired by Bama Rush bag videos, I’ve found a collection of essential daily carry or travel kits that, whatever your gender, you can put in your backpack or purse without it busting a seam or weighing you down.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

There’s no way around it: at some point, when you least expect it, you’re going to be in dire need of some first-aid tools, and you’ll be so relieved you have this. Throw it in your backpack, purse, glove compartment — it can go anywhere with you and keep you prepared for anything.

If you’re a cyclist, you can make repairs and fine-tune your bike on the go with this multi-tool that fits in your pocket and weighs just under six ounces.

Travel Toiletries Kit

Look: you could dig around your medicine cabinet or dresser for all those little hotel shampoos and conditioners you’ve saved over the years, and try and find the right kind of bag to pack your toiletries in by trial-and-error, and settle for whatever brands your local CVS has available in travel size — or you could buy this all-purpose kit that’ll save you the time, energy and space. Whenever you travel, all you have to do is throw it in your bag and you’ll be set — no packing list or forgotten items.

The kit includes a razor, shave gel, two-in-one hair wash, Degree deodorant, Kleenex, tooth-flossing picks, Crest 3D White toothpaste, a toothbrush, Dude Wipes, a comb and a brush.

The kit includes Pantene shampoo and conditioner, Secret deodorant, Crest 3D White toothpaste, a toothbrush, Eucerin moisturizer, tooth-flossing picks and a comb.

You might not need a whole travel kit for your everyday carry — but you could probably use some on-the-go skincare. This e.l.f. Jet Set hydration kit includes face cleanser, daily moisturizer, night cream, lip balm and eye cream.

Anthropologie sells this excellent — and truly shockingly compact — fashion emergency kit. With hair spray, clear nail polish, nail polish remover, an emery board, lip balm, spare earring backs, a mending kit, safety pins, double-sided tape, pain relievers, a tampon, breath freshener, dental floss and bandages, you’ll be glad to bring it along with you.

Your Airpods are filthy. Please. Clean them.

There’s nothing worse than your glasses or sunglasses falling apart when you need them. This kit includes a bunch of different tiny screwdriver heads and screws so you can repair your lenses, or even just tighten them up to keep them in tip-top shape.

For artists and writers out there, you’re certainly already familiar with Moleskine notebooks and paper products, but their writing utensils are not to be overlooked. This set of drawing pencils — with one each of 6B, 4B, 2B, HB and H pencils — is the perfect on-the-go sketching set.