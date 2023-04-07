Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

Ending Soon: This Damascus Kitchen Knife Does It All

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Ending Soon: This Damascus Kitchen Knife Does It All
Designed to handle the tasks of five different knives, the magnetic Flagship kitchen knife is seeing substantial success on Kickstarter.
·
·
·

The Flagship universal knife is made to be able to do the job of all five of these knives: paring, steak, utility, chef and slicer. And thanks to the handy magnetic holder, it'll mount nicely as a show piece in your kitchen.

For a limited time, you can get a Flagship knife and two magnetic holders for $79 — 34 percent off the sticker price. July is when it's expected to be delivered, and it'll ship anywhere.

Also Consider: This Premium Leather Backpack Has Raised Over $400K On Kickstarter

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories