Elevate Any Dish With These Kitchen Enhancements

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

This olive oil from women-owned Pineapple Collective is ideal for dipping and cooking. USDA and CCOF certified organic, a great oil instantly elevates your pasta, garlic, breads and more.

[Buy from the Pineapple Collective]

Nearly every recipe calls for topping your dishes with herbs, and it’s a huge bummer when you don’t have them on hand. We’d recommend growing your own at home, both to save money and make sure you always have basil/rosemary/thyme or whatever available. We like this hydroponic garden for indoor-use year-round.

[Buy On Amazon]

If you’re a collector of hot sauces, you need this trio in your life. “Hot Ones” fans will recognize the Classic, Los Calientes and the infamous Last Dab from the hit internet show. Now you can challenge your friends to throw down the gauntlet with an extra drop of the superhot sauce.

[Buy on Heatonist]

Master the cocktail game at home with a set of really good bitters. Move over angostura, this Strongwater sampler lets you enhance your drinks with flavors like cherry, citrus, walnut and more. They’re small-bath award winners and easy to experiment with.

[Buy From Amazon]

Mis Rubin’s Black Magic is one of our favorite savory rubs. It’s perfect for seasoning steak or barbeque into mouthwatering meals straight off the grill. We can’t explain why it’s so good, it’s just black magic.

[Buy on Amazon]

Peanut butter is great, but it’s fun to switch up your nut butters on occasion. We especially love the Boost (cinnamon vanilla) and Focus (sunflower seed) on top of toast, dipped with berries or blended into smoothies. The best part is that all of Retreat’s products are gluten-free, dairy-free and contain adaptogens to help reduce stress, fight inflammation and add protein to your diet.

[Buy from Retreat Foods]

Adding sea salt flakes takes simple dishes to a whole new dimension. I sprinkle some on my Nutella and banana toast to add a savory taste. Add to meats for major Salt Bae energy.

[Buy on Amazon]

Red pepper jelly is my dad’s favorite topping so I grew up with this as a pantry staple. This jelly is not too sweet, not too hot, and pairs well with crackers and cheese on a charcuterie board.

[Buy on Amazon]

Add some crunch to a sandwich with these sweet chips. Gordy’s pickles their cucumbers with fresh garlic and ginger in their signature sweet brine.

[Buy from Gordy’s]

The key to delicious burgers is in the prep work. Add just a touch of Charleston Gourmet burger marinade, let it sink in for 30 minutes to an hour, and toss those patties on the grill. You’ll never look at a regular burger the same way again.

[Buy on Amazon]

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.