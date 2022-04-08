DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
Easter Is Nearly Here, Come Prepared
There are so many aspects of a successful Easter celebration that need to be considered — doubly so in the COVID era. Here are some of our picks that will hopefully keep everybody in good shape for many Easters to come.
Below, you'll find some of our favorite quick-deliver Amazon picks that'll make your holiday better.
KN95 Masks
Buy a bunch of these KN95s, and nobody will have an excuse not to mask up. If you're heading indoors, masks are a good idea. We've seen bumps in cases after every holiday, so don't leave it to chance.
Hand Sanitizer
Even without COVID, it's a good idea to just have lots of hand sanitizer around. Kids can get pretty gross, so make sure they scrub up before hugging grandma.
Sunscreen
Even if it's cool or cloudy, the sun can ruin your day. Having plenty of sunscreen available for your friends and family will keep the red away.
Bug Spray
It's easy to forget bug spray before mosquitos really pop up in the year, but ticks are an ongoing problem. Nobody wants lyme disease, so take a quick spritz.
Canopy
Sometimes rain can make outdoor events challenging. If you're set on an outdoor event to reduce COVID exposure, it's well worth having some canopies around to block the sky — sun or rain.
Backup Candy
Did somebody bring an extra cousin or friend from school? No biggie, there's plenty of candy to go around when you're prepared like we are.
Bluetooth Speaker
Awkward silences are mood killers. Fight back against those terrible moments with some of your favorite tunes. We hear the Easter Bunny likes hip-hop.
