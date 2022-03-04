Trending
Easter Is Coming, Let's Make It One To Remember

Holidays have been particularly difficult for kids these past few years, so let's take this opportunity to make this Easter something special.

Egg Decorating Kit

One of my favorite memories of Easter as a child was decorating eggs. Not only was it an opportunity to flex my tiny creative muscles, but I also hoped my color schemes would give me a leg up when it came time to find them.

Plastic Eggs

Of course, other folks are more accustomed to the hollow plastic eggs. My wife's family hides money in their eggs, but of course candy is another popular egg-stuffing option.

Easter Bunny Outfit

If there are little kids in your family, the strong impact that an Easter Bunny outfit can deliver should not be underestimated. Kids go wild for this fella, so it's well worth the upfront cost to see their grins.

Easter Candy

When it comes to Easter candy, you've gotta go big or go home. This is one of the few holidays where it's a straight-up candy free for all, and not just for the tots. Who doesn't love some rabbit-themed chocolate?

Basket Stuffers

When it comes time to stuff baskets, it's best to break up the sugar with some small toys for the young ones to expend their energy on. This bundle has 36 little fidgets and toys to keep 'em busy, so you needn't hunt down a variety of options.

Lego Bunny

Part toy, part decoration, we straight-up love this Lego Easter Bunny. It's only $15, it's less than 300 pieces and it definitely has impeccable Easter vibes.

Easter Basket

Sure, wicker is certainly the classic style of Easter basket, but we are particular fans of this bunny-eared canvas basket. Invest in a few of these, and they should easily last for an entire childhood.

Honey Baked Ham

There's no better way to end a successful Easter than with a succulent ham. Order yourself a nice honey baked ham for the holiday, and you'll thank me later.

