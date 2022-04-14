Earth Day Picks That Will Leave The Planet Better Off Than When You Found It

Earth Day is a great opportunity to reflect upon what we're all doing to make the world a better place. As mankind continues to work towards reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, decreasing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and cleaning up our oceans, you can make a difference by choosing to buy items with a smaller ecological footprint.

As part of Digg's interest in sustainability, we rounded up some of the best gifts to give yourself or friends and loved ones to help inspire stewardship of our planet.

Use renewable energy to recharge your wireless device with the Solar Charger Power Bank, Qi Wireless Charger from Blavor. One less thing that needs to be powered by coal. Piper, a satisfied customer says, "Had this portable charger for about 3 years and I can say it is very good it's definitely worth the money."

Composting helps significantly reduce landfill waste. Let this miniature stainless steel compost bin can be your first step to a planet with less trash. Satisfied customer Brian says this container "makes storing our compost in the kitchen super convenient until we have time to bring it out to our backyard bin!"

Approximately one billion plastic toothbrushes get thrown out every year. Be a part of the solution with the biodegradable Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush. Satisfied customer Brian says "it's a great environmentally friendly toothbrush that is just the right softness."

Are we taking climate change seriously enough? New York magazine columnist David Wallace-Wells warns that the worst is yet to come in this wake-up call about the consequences of global warming. Read the book that the Washington Post called "this generation's Silent Spring."

Go see our nation's natural wonders with the America The Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, which grants access to all of America's national parks covering entrance, standard amenity and day use fees.

Americans throw away 500 million water bottles each week — some of which are just plastic jugs filled with tap water. Make a difference in reducing single-use plastic by picking up a Klean Kanteen classic stainless steel water bottle and be the change you wish to see in the world.

