Everything You Need To Play 'Dungeons & Dragons' With Your Friends

If you're anything like us, the rise of tabletop shows like "Critical Role," "Dimension 20" and "Friends at the Table" have made the allure of starting up a new campaign too strong to ignore. We're gonna roll for initiative whether or not we can get the whole crew together next weekend.

Of course, we haven't run our own game in nearly a decade now, so we need to stock up on some essentials if we're going to play. As such, we might as well put together a list of purchases that are good to have for folks dipping their toes into the world of "D&D."

This official starter set isn't the be all, end all, but it's a solid way to see how well you like actually playing for only $18. It comes with a 64-page adventure book, a rulebook that's half that in size for the first five character levels, character sheets that already have the hard parts filled in and a single dice set.

If your crew ends up enjoying themselves, you can splurge for the main three books you'll need for extended play: "Player's Handbook," "DM's Guide" and the "Monster Manual."

While DM screens are absolutely not mandatory, we like them for two reasons. First, they're excellent places to quickly reference information during gameplay. Handy data is printed on official screens like this, but we also love to add sticky notes of important game-specific info.

Second? Being able to hide dice rolls is actually really handy. Not only does it add a layer of mystery to the game, but it allows you to occasionally lie about the rolls for dramatic effect.

You can never have enough dice. Sure, the starter set comes with a single set of dice, but that's not nearly enough. Each and every player needs at least one set to themselves for a smooth experience, and you'll likely end up wanting more as time goes on. After all, why roll the same die four times when you can have four in one hand?

A mat with a a grid makes it easy for everyone to keep track of how far their characters have moved. Add in the ability to use dry erase markers, and you can really bring your map to life with very little expense.

Mini figs largely come down to personal taste. You could hand paint pewter models, 3D print plastic little folks or even use poker chips as representatives. However, we find grabbing a bunch of plastic mini figs to be the easier way to stock up and do your planning ahead of the first game with a new crew.

You can just represent gold with numbers on paper, but what fun is that? Some of the most enjoyable aspects of tabletop role-playing involve the physical interactions between players, NPCs and the world. If people are holding their spoils in their hands, they're going to feel a lot more satisfied. And if they get stolen from, it'll sting all the more.

Keeping track of which characters have certain conditions can be pretty hard — especially for a new dungeon master. These visual indicators make it abundantly clear what's going on, so you won't forget that extra two points of poison damage the next round.

You can keep upgrading as you play, and find out exactly what excites your group. If they love visualizing the world, consider moving from drawings on the mat to plastic bushes and buildings. If they care about physical rewards, pick up some little treasure chests and let them open them at the end of each adventure.

And always remember that you can enjoy a tabletop RPG with a single book and set of dice. Only buy what you and your players actually find useful or fun, and never feel pressure to match what you see in professionally-run campaigns with production designers and hefty budgets. What matters most is your friends using their noggins for a good time.

