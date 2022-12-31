Jared's Most Anticipated Games Of 2023

We already had a great list go up with ten 2023 games to look forward to. If you want to read more about "Spider-Man 2" or "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" or "Alan Wake 2" or "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" then check out Grant's list here.

It's a very good list! In fact, it's so good I was mad he finished his list before mine. So I will not be including any of his games on here, so this is a new, fresh list. But I would have included those above, but they're so obvious that I'll include ten more.

Apology to "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League." I cannot give any Warner Bros. game the benefit of the doubt after "Gotham Knights" and "Hogwarts Legacy."

I legitimately cannot remember a video game that impressed me more, when it debuted for the first time. My opinion of "Street Fighter 5" could not be lower, so for 6 to come out and seemingly address every single complaint, while looking gorgeous, AND featuring a real single player adventure and storyline, is beyond impressive. I instantly bought a new fight stick and I've been trying desperately to get into those closed betas to play it. I'm so in love with what Capcom has been doing these last few years, this should be a delight and a years long commitment from me if they nail it.

I need a new live service game to play with my friends, since I don't like any of the games that are out there now. This seems to fit the bill, being an FPS that has a big open world, loot, progression, character specific roles, and lots of vampires to shoot to death. Arkane has never let me down, so I expect this to be just as good as their other games.

This is literally just "Bioshock" but Russia. Like a dystopian sci-fi novel. The early trailers for this game sported early ray tracing graphics technology, and just did not look real. This did not look like a real game in development, it was too good looking and too innovative and wild. The imagination in the trailers for this game put the entire industry to shame. I have no idea what I'm in store for but this is going to be worth checking out on day one.

WHEN IS THIS COMING OUT??? YOU CANNOT TEASE A SEQUEL TO THE BEST METROIDVANIA OF THE GENERATION AND THEN JUST NOT TELL US WHEN IT'S COMING OUT!!!

Yeah this is sort of cheating, but remaking one of the greatest games to ever exist automatically gets you on the list of "most anticipated." I personally don't think the original RE4 needed any remake or improvements, but cash rules everything around us. Capitalism demands infinite wealth, and one way to do that is remake RE4. But, I'm still going to buy and play this, despite "Code Veronica" needing a remake more. And "Dino Crisis."

More franchises need "Into the Breach" style spin-offs. Give every single IP a tactics strategy game! "Gears of War" got a great one, "Halo" got a good one, and just recently Marvel had the wonderful "Midnight Suns." I love Metal Slug, and was really shocked that this was in the works by SNK.

The first half of this trailer caught my eye and my curiosity. But then the second half captured my attention. A true storybook game come to life, this has the potential to be a real gem.

In theory, Bethesda making a new IP in space that's just "Skyrim with guns" should be a recipe for success. That first look at gameplay was a little underwhelming, but considering it's free with Game Pass, I don't have to pay for it! Let's hope it's better than "Fallout 4" aka the most disappointing game I have ever played in my life.

Same thing goes here for what I said above for RE4. Did it need a remake? No. Is it cool that we get one? Sure. EA killed this franchise and left it for dead, only to see an opportunity to make a quick buck. But, if that means we get more "Dead Space" then so be it.

Every Soulslike: 'Black Myth: Wukong' and 'Lies of P' and 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty'

One of these has to be good. I don't care which one, but I need more Soulslikes in my life. I truly hope someone other than From Software can elevate the subgenre they created and then perfected with "Elden Ring."

Please one of these come out in 2023 and be great! I just need one out of three.

