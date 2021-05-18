Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Crumbs in the car? No problem. Sand in the tent? This vacuum has your back. Never cry over spilled milk again.

The Lede

This powerful handheld wet/dry vacuum can be fully charged in just two to three hours, and it'll last up to 30 minutes getting out the gunk is even the most cramped locations. Plus, with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon, it sports a solid 4.4/5-star rating.

Key Details

  • Can easily clean up both wet and dry messes
  • With a 100W power, this powerful vacuum can last up to a half hour on a single battery
