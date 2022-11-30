Christmas Attire That We Actually Want To Wear

Whether you're beefing up your holiday wardrobe or crossing off folks on your shopping list, Teepublic is our go-to for excellent designs on high quality clothes.

We're happy to invite Bunsen and Beaker over for Christmas, but we're keeping them well away from anything flammable. Oh no, the tree!

We're in a post-debate world, so embrace the Gruber in your life, and just Die Hard this Christmas. Heck, we might just start a Alan Rickman shirt collection.

According to our conspiracy theory, Santa is dead, and Frosty dug his grave. Either way, they're gonna make a hell of an album.

The Grinch is a wine mom, and we will not be accepting any critique at this time. You go, Grinch! You do you, bay-bee!

Why is the floor wet? It's probably because the Grinch got a bit sloppy and spilled some wine. Sorry about that.

Find more gift ideas here at Digg.