Charge At Home And On The Go With Portable Qi Wireless Power Bank

The Sense3 charger is made to charge your iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch and other devices wherever you go. On a single charge, this will fill up your iPhone two to four times, your AirPods 20 to 25 times or your Apple Watch 30 to 35 times. Not bad at all!

The early bird pricing starts at $99 — 29 percent off the sticker price. Plus, you can expect shipping around April of this year, so you should be ready to go for summer vacation.

