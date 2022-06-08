Celebrate Hot Girl Summer The Right Way, Don't Have An Existential Breakdown Like I Did

When Charlie Kaufman was approached to adapt Susan Orlean’s novel The Orchid Thief, he couldn’t do it. He couldn’t crack the code on how to turn a novel without a real strong narrative into a feature film. So he got writer's block and ended up writing himself dealing with this adaptation into the movie, which would become the extremely meta "Adaptation".

That preamble is to say that I face the same exact problem in a slightly different form. I was tasked with writing a summer round-up for Digg Picks, and as some sort of sick cosmic joke, the premise I was assigned is “hot girl summer”. Because I’m a guy who hates summer, what should have been an extremely easy and trivial write-up has become something much more daunting.

What is “hot girl summer”? Why was I, out of every single person on staff, asked to write about it? Why is it so inherently funny? Maybe it’s because of who I am or what I’ve done. I think I know what the bit is, that I’m in on the joke, but maybe this entire time I’m just the butt of that joke and it doesn’t matter how I slice it, I’m digging my own grave?

So I started where anyone would start: Google. I read up on what people tend to think of as a “hot girl summer” or HGS for short. I’d be remiss not to mention the song by Megan Thee Stallion, who launched HGS into the SEO search stratosphere, where culturally relevant memes go to die when our parents talk about it on Facebook.

I’m not familiar with Miss Stallion’s oeuvre, but she defines it as “to be you, just having fun. Turning up, driving the boat and not giving a damn about what nobody’s saying.” She gets the credit for originating it, so she gets to champion it to the masses.

How do I recommend things to buy for a lifestyle, a mantra, a feminist movement where every single person loves who they are and what their bodies are shaped like and can have fun in the summer without the threat of self-consciousness? How does one encapsulate such a wondrous, ethereal concept in a single article?

I wonder if we’ve always had a HGS since the volcanoes and magma and tectonic plates clashed with ice storms to create the oceans. I’m sure cavemen must have had some cheap thrills interacting with the tide when they weren’t busy being deathly afraid of drowning or being eaten by an underwater god that could smite them for daring to enter the ocean.

I’m incredibly hesitant to start recommending things for people to wear that’s not a graphic t-shirt — like rompers for women, or swimwear. I haven’t been to a pool or the beach in more than a decade, I’m not too keen to go out into actual sunlight most days, so where do I get off telling anyone what they should or could wear outdoors? I hate the summer, I hate hot weather, and I hate fun. Maybe that’s why it was funny to get me to write this.

Maybe some sunglasses? But they’d have to be prescription for some people, and I think there’s a whole thing about getting ones that are actually strong enough to protect your eyes from the death rays our sun now sends to earth ever since we let pollution erode our ozone layer. Same with sunscreen, I’m sure people are very particular with which are actually good for you and offer enough protection to not get skin cancer down the road. Do I feel good researching and picking out glasses and lotion for people? No. It should be obvious that you need that but then again, if you’ve seen the direction world history is going, maybe we should be telling people not to actively do harm to themselves as a precaution. I don’t know anything about SPF or what the numbers mean, so you can figure that out on your own.

So here is what I have so far: a list of weird ideas of things for anyone of any gender to enjoy their individual journey into HGS. And don’t forget some flip-flops, I guess, I don’t know. The cruel irony to have me, a man with absolutely zero experience hot-girling and barely any with summer, be the one to write a guide for people trying to have a Hot Girl Summer is a little too rich for my blood.

This is the coolest way to play music, not just because of the nostalgia inherent with a boom box that plays FM/AM radio, but also the fact that you can sync your own music to it. Plug in your own jams, wirelessly play some bangers, it memorizes all the hits and just keeps going (a week long battery life, apparently).

I've always wanted one of these, ever since I found out they existed as a kid when I went to the zoo and saw someone drinking Sprite out of their little back-pack. You should probably fill this with water, but if you're really into tomfoolery, you can put any liquid into this thing! But I didn't suggest that for legal reasons.

There were so many different options for water bottles, as it turns out. One handed, two handed, different sizes and shapes, yadda yadda. But a FOLDABLE ONE??? Is it even a bottle or just a pouch? How do you fold it if it's full of water? I should buy this and find out.

I don't know, nor care, if these are in or out of fashion. If you are good looking, it won't matter, and you can still make a cool stylish outfit while carrying your important stuff around your waste and not in your pockets or in a handbag.

If you can pull off a parasol, do it. No one has ever NOT looked cool holding one, and we can all agree the sun is just too hot ever since global warming screwed up the summer heat.

The only beach blanket I can remember using was my dad's army one. It was just this ugly green, and it was from the Vietnam War. So get a new one that isn't old!

Put whatever you want in this thing, and roll it around. Except on the sand, wheels don't really work on that, so just pick it up or drag it, I guess. I hate the beach, I don't go there and all of my drinks are in my fridge, indoors, where my air conditioning is.

