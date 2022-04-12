Celebrate 4/20 In Style With Our Favorite Weed Accessories

Vaping, smoking and edibles are all perfectly fine ways to enjoy yourself, so we've picked out some of our favorite ways to imbibe in style. If you have any other favorites in mind, shout 'em out in the comment section!

We're particular fans of vaporizers because it feels a lot less harsh than taking in a lungful of smoke. The AirVape X is our handheld vape of choice because it's easy to use, a snap to clean and an affordable purchase. Frankly, it's hard to even think of a downside.

If you're going through a lot of bud, it's worth it to invest in a nice electric grinder. The analog models are fine for a bowl here or there, but 4/20 calls for some proper horsepower.

If you prefer smoking, we recommend grabbing some pre-rolled papers. You'll probably be able to handle rolling your own when you're sober, but you'll appreciate the pre-rolled ones a lot more a few hours into 4/20.

Who doesn't love a nice weed brownie? If you don't plan on making your brownies completely from scratch, it's well worth upgrading to a nice Ghirardelli brownie mix.

If you're baking normal and a cannabis-infused dessert for the same event, it's important to make it abundantly clear to everyone around which is which. Weed-y cupcake liners are an easy and obvious indicator.

Of course, the classic mile-high desserts are good, but sometimes you want to start off the special day with a proper breakfast. Wake and bake if you will. We all love waffles, right?

We're definitely not against some party decorations. However, we're not going to want to do a lot of clean-up the day after. But if we keep it focused to just some balloons, we won't grumble too much.

It's going to happen — you will get even more hungry. You need to come prepared with snacks of all types. Who knows what a group of stoners are gonna want two, three hours into the celebrations.

