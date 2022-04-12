Trending
Celebrate 4/20 In Style With Our Favorite Weed Accessories

submitted by Grant Brunner

It's nearly April 20 — you know, the weed day. If you partake in the devil's lettuce, these picks will help you make the most of the national Mary Jane holiday.

Vaping, smoking and edibles are all perfectly fine ways to enjoy yourself, so we've picked out some of our favorite ways to imbibe in style. If you have any other favorites in mind, shout 'em out in the comment section!

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases

AirVape X

We're particular fans of vaporizers because it feels a lot less harsh than taking in a lungful of smoke. The AirVape X is our handheld vape of choice because it's easy to use, a snap to clean and an affordable purchase. Frankly, it's hard to even think of a downside.

[Buy On AirVapeUSA.com]

Electric Herb Grinder

If you're going through a lot of bud, it's worth it to invest in a nice electric grinder. The analog models are fine for a bowl here or there, but 4/20 calls for some proper horsepower.

[Buy On Amazon]

Pre-Rolled Papers

If you prefer smoking, we recommend grabbing some pre-rolled papers. You'll probably be able to handle rolling your own when you're sober, but you'll appreciate the pre-rolled ones a lot more a few hours into 4/20.

[Buy On Amazon]

Brownie Mix

Who doesn't love a nice weed brownie? If you don't plan on making your brownies completely from scratch, it's well worth upgrading to a nice Ghirardelli brownie mix.

[Buy On Amazon]

Cupcake Liners

If you're baking normal and a cannabis-infused dessert for the same event, it's important to make it abundantly clear to everyone around which is which. Weed-y cupcake liners are an easy and obvious indicator.

[Buy On Amazon]

Weed Leaf Waffle Maker

Of course, the classic mile-high desserts are good, but sometimes you want to start off the special day with a proper breakfast. Wake and bake if you will. We all love waffles, right?

[Buy On Amazon]

Weed Balloons

We're definitely not against some party decorations. However, we're not going to want to do a lot of clean-up the day after. But if we keep it focused to just some balloons, we won't grumble too much.

[Buy On Amazon]

Snacks

It's going to happen — you will get even more hungry. You need to come prepared with snacks of all types. Who knows what a group of stoners are gonna want two, three hours into the celebrations.

[Buy On Amazon]

