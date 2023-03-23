Popular
Grant Brunner
Don't Sacrifice Your Sleep Quality When You're Camping
The Ursa sleep system from Kammok provides a comfortable, portable mattress and an integrated comforter that's rated for temperatures as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
We've had a lot of bad nights while camping, and we just suffered through it. Camping rules, but being away from your bed can be pretty rough. Thankfully, the Ursa sleep system lets you pack up an extremely comfortable mattress that'll self-inflate when you're ready.

If you can snag early bird pricing, you'll get an Ursa sleep system and a pillow for just $599. And if you're camping with a partner, two of 'em will go for $1,198. The delivery window is set for September of this year, so you'll be getting it relatively soon. But if you're shipping outside the US, make sure that it's a supported country.



