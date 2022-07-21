Camping Gear Up To 45% Off At Huckberry

There's still loads of time to get your camping in this year, so be sure to take advantage of discounts up to 45 percent on some of our favorite wilderness gear. Don't wait though — the sale only runs through July 25.

Step one in camping? Get a tent. Made to be lightweight, quick to assemble and durable, this is an excellent options for a single camper or a couple.

It's important to remember that pure functionality isn't the only consideration for camping. You're out there to relax and enjoy nature, right? Invest in a hammock and embrace lazy afternoons.

One side of this blanket is waterproofed, so you won't get soggy during bad weather. Nothing worse than waking up damp.

If you're trying to keep most of your important belongings in a single place, this 18 liter day pack is an excellent option.

We've gone camping without a lamp, and it's miserable. When the sun sets and you need to find that one thing deep at the bottom of your bad, you'll be glad you invested in a nice lantern.