Build A Home Gym That Won’t Break The Bank

I don’t know about you, but even before COVID, I was very over gyms. Memberships are expensive, having to commute to work out sucks and gyms are perennially overcrowded.

Since I stopped going to gyms, I’ve been running outdoors and taking long walks — but while that provides good general fitness maintenance, I miss the range of things I was able to do with the tools a gym offers.

So I decided to build my own little home gym, with two stipulations: the stuff needed to not take up a lot of space (or otherwise be storable), and it needed to not break the bank.

Here are a few essentials I’d recommend for anyone’s home that’ll allow you to stay in shape or get fitter, depending on your goals — and they’ll make you wonder why you’re paying a premium for gym memberships, too.

When you think of adjustable dumbbells, you probably think of Bowflex —which is a great but expensive option. These dumbbells are equally handy, and there’s the added benefit of being able to turn them into a barbell. You can buy a set at the weight range you want for less than half the price of Bowflex.

You don’t need a whole lot of elaborate and bulky gym equipment to get a good workout: with a good set of weights and a weight bench, you can do a full-body workout. This adjustable weight bench, complete with a bench press rack, is easy to use, manipulate and store.

Gaiam is my go-to for yoga needs: it’s hard to beat the array of mats and accessories they offer. This extra-thick mat is my favorite product of theirs — it offers a little extra cushion between you and the floor, and it just feels good.

Keeping yoga blocks on hand is a huge help, especially if you’re pushing yourself in your yoga practice. They’re lightweight and easy to grab from beside your yoga mat when you need them, and they’re textured and grippy so that you can rely on them to support you.

Adjustable kettlebells are a thing I didn’t know existed until very recently. The efficiency of an all-in-one kettlebell is a no-brainer, and Bowflex makes one that’s surprisingly affordable. It looks a little unconventional, but that’s honestly part of the appeal.

Push-ups are a perfect workout for so many parts of your body — when I’m busy, I often go months at a time doing nothing other than pushups, and it’s extraordinarily effective. The only thing with pushups is that it’s easy to get a little careless with your form, and you can miss out on maximum effectiveness or even hurt yourself.

This pushup board has handles to spare your wrists that you can plug into a variety of different positions to work out different parts of your body — the markings on the board are color-coded to indicate what muscle groups the pushups will target. You can’t get this kind of precision just dropping to your bedroom floor.

Ever wanted to feel like you’re walking through wet sand from the comfort of your home? For real though, ankle weights are an easy way to ramp up the challenge of a walk, run, mat workout or whatever else you’re up to. This well-reviewed set make it easy to switch up the amount of weight you use.

Whether you want to add this to your collection of equipment or are keeping it super simple, a jump rope is one of the very best single fitness tools you can have. Jumping rope provides a high-intensity cardio workout that doesn’t necessitate anything other than the rope and a good pair of kick — you don’t even have to leave the house (just be mindful of your downstairs neighbors, if you have ’em).

