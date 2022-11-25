Popular
Black Friday: Best TV And Home Audio Deals

Grant Brunner
Black Friday: Best TV And Home Audio Deals
Projectors, 4K OLED TVs, sound bars and more are being discounted right now, so watch and listen carefully.
Still stuck with an older set? Step up to a beautiful OLED screen or high-end projector for 2023.

Nebula projectors from Anker up to 27% off

nebula projector

From large home theater setups to portable projection rigs, Anker's Nebula series offers an incredible value.


Samsung QLED TVs up to 48% off

QLED

If you can't quite justify buying an OLED TV set, Samsung's QLED offerings are still pretty great screens.


Roku streaming stick 4K for $24.99

Roku

Is your smart TV's interface kinda busted? Simply plug in this extremely affordable HDMI stick from Roku, and enjoy all of your favorite streaming apps.


LG C1 Series OLED smart TV starting at $1,039.99

LG C1

Look, it's hard to beat an OLED TV. They're just beautiful, and now's the time to buy while they're substantially more affordable.


Sony OLED TVs with A3000 sound bar bundle up to 37% off

bravia OLED

Sony also makes some pretty impressive OLED TVs, and this bundle with a sound bar lets you get rich sound and visuals right out of the gate.


Other Great AV Deals


Want more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? We’ve found more deals.

