Black Friday: Best Kitchen Deals
Now that we're all a lot more familiar with out cooking needs, some upgrades are probably in order. Sadly, that third-generation hand-me-down isn't going to last forever.
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Vitamix 5200 blender for $299.95
A really nice blender really transforms a kitchen. Mixed drinks, sauces, batters and more come together is a hot second.
Henckels 8-inch chef's knife for $45.99
Everybody who cooks needs a nice chef's knife. Thankfully, you don't have to spend big to have an excellent workhorse.
Anova sous vides and vacuum sealers up to 50% off
Sous vide might seem like something only fancy TV chefs use, but it's dead simple, and makes cooking so much easier. Get the perfect doneness every single time.
KitchenAid stand mixers, espresso machines and more up to 38% off
Baking is a lot easier with a stand mixer in play. Kitchenaids are the standard, and these models are nice and small to save counter space.
Nespresso coffee and espresso machines up to 32% off
Why bother leaving the house in the colder months to get some bougie coffee? It's surprisingly easy to make nice drinks yourself if you have the right gear.
Other Great Kitchen Deals
- SodaStream sparkling water makers and bundles up to 38% off
- Instant Pot appliances up to 46% off
- Ninja bakeware, cutlery and appliances up to 43% off
- Crock-Pot and Mr. Coffee kitchen essentials up to 54% off
- Breville smart ovens up to 36% off
- Zojirushi rice cookers and stainless steel mugs up to 37% off
- Etekcity food scales and more up to 24% off
