Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Black Friday: Best Kitchen Deals
If you give someone some really nice kitchen gear, they might just cook you something nice. Think about it!
Now that we're all a lot more familiar with out cooking needs, some upgrades are probably in order. Sadly, that third-generation hand-me-down isn't going to last forever.

Vitamix 5200 blender for $299.95

vitamix blender

A really nice blender really transforms a kitchen. Mixed drinks, sauces, batters and more come together is a hot second.


Henckels 8-inch chef's knife for $45.99

chef knife

Everybody who cooks needs a nice chef's knife. Thankfully, you don't have to spend big to have an excellent workhorse.


Anova sous vides and vacuum sealers up to 50% off

sous vide

Sous vide might seem like something only fancy TV chefs use, but it's dead simple, and makes cooking so much easier. Get the perfect doneness every single time.


KitchenAid stand mixers, espresso machines and more up to 38% off

kitchenaid stand mixer

Baking is a lot easier with a stand mixer in play. Kitchenaids are the standard, and these models are nice and small to save counter space.


Nespresso coffee and espresso machines up to 32% off

coffee machine

Why bother leaving the house in the colder months to get some bougie coffee? It's surprisingly easy to make nice drinks yourself if you have the right gear.


Other Great Kitchen Deals


