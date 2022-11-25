DIGG PICKS
Black Friday: Best Clothing And Accessories Deals
From underwear to outerwear, it's a prime opportunity to stock up on clothes and accessories during this massive sale.
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Calvin Klein Men's and Women's Underwear up to 44% off
Calvins are the nicest underwear we've ever owned. It's classy, sexy and undeniably cool.
Coleman, Marmot and ExOfficio gear up to 40% off
Heading outside during the frigid months? Be sure to bundle up tight to protect from some jerk named Jack Frost.
Under Armour apparel, footwear and accessories up to 36% off
Under Armour is one of those brands that I see other people wear, but I never have any myself. Oh, it's because I don't go the gym, isn't it? Darn it!
Select Ray-Ban, Ray-Ban Stories and Persol eyewear up to 34% off
Don't you dare tell me you don't want to put on a pair of aviators and then go to town on an ice cream cone.
Champion apparel up to 60% off
Staying comfy during the holidays is important, and we plan on wearing sweat shirts and sweat pants as often as humanly possible.
Other Great Clothing Deals
- Outerwear by Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and more up to 56% off
- Hanes apparel up to 47% off
- Watches from Fossil, Citizen, Bulova and more up to 57% off
- DryGuy, YakTrax and Stabil outdoor products up to 32% off
