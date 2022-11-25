Popular
Black Friday: Best Amazon Gear Deals

Grant Brunner
Black Friday: Best Amazon Gear Deals
Amazon is infamous for deep, deep discounts on their own products, so be sure to take advantage while they're cheap.
Amazon makes a surprising number of their own products, and many of them are pretty good. Don't let the house branding stop you from saving big.

Blink security cameras up to 56% off

blink security

Want home security cameras that can store footage locally without a monthly fee? Blink is a pretty solid option.


Fire TV streaming devices up to 50% off

fire tv 4k

If you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, a Fire TV is a smart choice. You can get the beefier versions to stream 4K movies and TV shows, or the lighter versions for the kids' room at 1080p.


Fire tablets up to 50% off

fire hd 10

If you're not willing to shell out for an iPad, Amazon's Fire tablets are a good alternative. They can run pretty much anything you'd expect an Android device to run, and they cost a lot less.


Echo smart speakers up to 68% off

echo studio

Stock up on smart speakers, and have your favorite music playing from every room in the house. Pluss, you'll have easy access to Alexa anywhere.


Kindle eReaders up to 34% off

kindle oasis

Take some time and catch up on your backlog. Get one of those fancy new eye-strain-reducing models, and just kick it over winter break.


Other Great Amazon Deals


Want more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? We’ve found more deals.

