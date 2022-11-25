DIGG PICKS
Black Friday: Best Amazon Gear Deals
Amazon makes a surprising number of their own products, and many of them are pretty good. Don't let the house branding stop you from saving big.
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Blink security cameras up to 56% off
Want home security cameras that can store footage locally without a monthly fee? Blink is a pretty solid option.
Fire TV streaming devices up to 50% off
If you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, a Fire TV is a smart choice. You can get the beefier versions to stream 4K movies and TV shows, or the lighter versions for the kids' room at 1080p.
Fire tablets up to 50% off
If you're not willing to shell out for an iPad, Amazon's Fire tablets are a good alternative. They can run pretty much anything you'd expect an Android device to run, and they cost a lot less.
Echo smart speakers up to 68% off
Stock up on smart speakers, and have your favorite music playing from every room in the house. Pluss, you'll have easy access to Alexa anywhere.
Kindle eReaders up to 34% off
Take some time and catch up on your backlog. Get one of those fancy new eye-strain-reducing models, and just kick it over winter break.
Other Great Amazon Deals
- Amazon Luna controller and gaming bundles up to 48% off
- Amazon smart home accessories up to 48% off
- Eero mesh WiFi router up to 40% off
- Fire 4K smart TVs up to 47% off
- Echo Buds 2nd Gen Up To 42% off
- Halo fitness trackers up to 56% off
- Echo Frames smart glasses up to 52% off
Want more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? We’ve found more deals.