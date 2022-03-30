Seven Bike Accessories Every Beginner Rider Should Think About Purchasing

From biking in cities, in the countryside or out and about on the trails, these accessories will help you along the way. Here's how to keep your bike safe, navigate with ease and make sure you have the right tools for the ride. And remember, always wear a helmet!

Lights are essential. They help you and those around you be aware of the surroundings are essential at intersections with more than just bike traffic. A standard red at the back and clear one in front is a good place to start. For more advanced options you can look into wearing lights, or something fixed onto your helmet.

Bike theft can be annoying, painful and a big pinch to your pocket. Sometimes you need to find a quick parking spot around the corner and need to latch your ride onto the nearest piece of metal.

Gloves are needed when things get cold, or for when you’re on a long ride and need to keep your hands safe on the trail. Specialized make everything from bikes accessories, and riders — professional and amateur — enjoy their wide range of products.

Believe it or not, in some cities the police can pull you over and ticket you for not having a working bike bell. And even if that wasn’t the case, having one is a huge plus. It’s easier to get pedestrians and other wayfarers out of your way much quicker.

This one has the classic cup-holder design, but you can really use it as a pouch to store something light and small. The best part is it's insulated and unlike the usual ones that requite screws, you can strap this one on using velcro.

It’s always good to have the option for mounting your phone. You may need it for directions or not have pockets and need a place to store it safely. This mount is super easy to latch on and minimal in design so it won’t affect your riding.

Most bike shops will offer your air for free and have a line outside the shop, but you never know when you might be out of luck.

