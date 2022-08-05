Wear Our Favorite 'Zelda' T-Shirts

"The Legend of Zelda" is one of the most important, beautiful and entertaining series in video game history. We like to show off our deep affection in creative ways, and TeePublic helps us support indie artists as well.

Below, you'll find some of our favorite "Zelda" tees that won't feel embarrassing to wear out when you're not solely among nerds.

No, we don't want no scrubs. It's as relevant today as it was when TLC first sang about it in the 90s.

Just because we can't actually eat this doesn't discount that it's our actual favorite cereal.

Sure, he's a boat, but he's also the spunky King of Hyrule that we've always been looking for.

Is that a Korok in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? Don't answer, we know it's both.

Hands down, this is the coolest place in the entirety of "Breath of the Wild." Given the chance, we'd love to spend a few weeks there in the summer.

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's Majora! We love that angry moon even if it doesn't love us back.