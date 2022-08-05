Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

Wear Our Favorite 'Zelda' T-Shirts

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 444 reads
Wear Our Favorite 'Zelda' T-Shirts
We'd happily wear these video game shirts out in public.

"The Legend of Zelda" is one of the most important, beautiful and entertaining series in video game history. We like to show off our deep affection in creative ways, and TeePublic helps us support indie artists as well.

Below, you'll find some of our favorite "Zelda" tees that won't feel embarrassing to wear out when you're not solely among nerds.

Deku Scrub Tee

Don't Be A Scrub Tee

No, we don't want no scrubs. It's as relevant today as it was when TLC first sang about it in the 90s.


Goron Tee

Crunchy Rocks tee

Just because we can't actually eat this doesn't discount that it's our actual favorite cereal.


King Of Red Lions Tee

King of Red Lions Tee

Sure, he's a boat, but he's also the spunky King of Hyrule that we've always been looking for.


Korok Tee

Korok Tee

Is that a Korok in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? Don't answer, we know it's both.


Eventide Tee

Eventide tee

Hands down, this is the coolest place in the entirety of "Breath of the Wild." Given the chance, we'd love to spend a few weeks there in the summer.


Moon Tee

Moon Tee

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's Majora! We love that angry moon even if it doesn't love us back.


Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.