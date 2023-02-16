The Best 'Zelda' Games On Nintendo Switch

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Just about every "Zelda" fan is anxious for the May 12 release of "Tears of the Kingdom," and so we're all trying to scratch that Hyrulian itch with games we already have access to on Switch.

Plenty of classic games are included the the Nintendo Online subscription with the so-called "Expansion Pack," and there's been a number of noteworthy standalone releases to boot. Below, you'll find a ranked list of the very best mainline "Zelda" releases you can enjoy on your current hardware.

The initial transition of the series to 3D produced what we'd probably argue is the best video game ever made. The fidelity and control scheme feel dated, sure, but the vibe is absolutely immaculate.

"Ocarina of Time" is standing on the shoulders of giants, and there's no getting around it with "Link to the Past." Much of the framework for future games was already in place on the Super Nintendo, and we have to respect it.

There's nothing stopping you from making a new profile on your Switch, and starting "Breath of the Wild" all over again. Since the new release is a direct sequel, this waiting period is an excellent opportunity to refresh yourself.

Perhaps the weirdest "Zelda" game to date, "Majora's Mask" remains unlike anything we've ever played. The three-day time cycle, the moon with a face and the overwhelming sense of dread is hard to even explain fully. The uninitiated must see for themselves.

This loving tilt-shift recreation of the classic Game Boy release is everything the young versions of us would have wanted from a home console version of "Link's Awakening." And if you're feeling extra nostalgic, the Game Boy Color version is also included in Nintendo's subscription.

Without this original NES game, nothing else here could exist. It's simple by today's standards, but the non-linearity and the sense of adventure still work well.

This beloved GBA release is the only game on this list that wasn't actually developed in-house at Nintendo. A partnership with Flagship and Capcom produced some excellent 2D releases, and this is their crowning achievement.

Even back in the 80s, Nintendo was willing to take big risks with the series. This follow-up to the first game plays primarily from a side-scrolling perspective, and involves Link earning XP. It's a bit of a black sheep, but it's still a neat experience on its own. And the music? Probably the best on the NES.

A few years back, Nintendo brought over an updated version of "Skyward Sword" from the Wii. You can still use the Joy-Cons for motion controls, but there's a new control method that lets you use the right stick to swipe instead. It's not nearly as robust as "Breath of the Wild," but looking back, you can see which direction the dev team was headed all the way back then.

