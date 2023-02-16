Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIGG PICKS

The Best 'Zelda' Games On Nintendo Switch

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
The Best 'Zelda' Games On Nintendo Switch
Feeling the urge to jump back into the world of Hyrule? You can play some of the best games in the series right on your Switch.
· 773 reads

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Just about every "Zelda" fan is anxious for the May 12 release of "Tears of the Kingdom," and so we're all trying to scratch that Hyrulian itch with games we already have access to on Switch.

Plenty of classic games are included the the Nintendo Online subscription with the so-called "Expansion Pack," and there's been a number of noteworthy standalone releases to boot. Below, you'll find a ranked list of the very best mainline "Zelda" releases you can enjoy on your current hardware.


1. Ocarina of Time

ocarina of time

The initial transition of the series to 3D produced what we'd probably argue is the best video game ever made. The fidelity and control scheme feel dated, sure, but the vibe is absolutely immaculate.


2. Link to the Past

link to the past

"Ocarina of Time" is standing on the shoulders of giants, and there's no getting around it with "Link to the Past." Much of the framework for future games was already in place on the Super Nintendo, and we have to respect it.


3. Breath of the Wild

breath of the wild

There's nothing stopping you from making a new profile on your Switch, and starting "Breath of the Wild" all over again. Since the new release is a direct sequel, this waiting period is an excellent opportunity to refresh yourself.


4. Majora's Mask

majora's mask

Perhaps the weirdest "Zelda" game to date, "Majora's Mask" remains unlike anything we've ever played. The three-day time cycle, the moon with a face and the overwhelming sense of dread is hard to even explain fully. The uninitiated must see for themselves.


5. Link's Awakening

link's awakening

This loving tilt-shift recreation of the classic Game Boy release is everything the young versions of us would have wanted from a home console version of "Link's Awakening." And if you're feeling extra nostalgic, the Game Boy Color version is also included in Nintendo's subscription.


6. The Legend of Zelda

legend of zelda

Without this original NES game, nothing else here could exist. It's simple by today's standards, but the non-linearity and the sense of adventure still work well.


7. The Minish Cap

minish cap

This beloved GBA release is the only game on this list that wasn't actually developed in-house at Nintendo. A partnership with Flagship and Capcom produced some excellent 2D releases, and this is their crowning achievement.


8. The Adventure of Link

adventure of link

Even back in the 80s, Nintendo was willing to take big risks with the series. This follow-up to the first game plays primarily from a side-scrolling perspective, and involves Link earning XP. It's a bit of a black sheep, but it's still a neat experience on its own. And the music? Probably the best on the NES.


9. Skyward Sword

skyward sword

A few years back, Nintendo brought over an updated version of "Skyward Sword" from the Wii. You can still use the Joy-Cons for motion controls, but there's a new control method that lets you use the right stick to swipe instead. It's not nearly as robust as "Breath of the Wild," but looking back, you can see which direction the dev team was headed all the way back then.


Want to find our more about games like these? Check out Digg Gaming.

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories