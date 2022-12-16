The Best Way To Spend Your Holiday Gift Cards

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Every single year, family and friends pile on the gift cards because they're quick, easy and never disappoint. However, if you don't make a plan, you'll probably end up buying boring everyday things with those cards, and you'll feel silly the next time gift-giving season comes around.

Instead of buying soap and bunion pads over the next few months, consider these more exciting ways to spend your gift cards.

"D&D" has been having a bit of a cultural moment lately, and it's never been easier to jump in and start having adventures with your friends. This official starter set has everything you need to get up and running right away, so roll the dice.

Games come out at a rapid pace these days, so you've probably missed out on some really good ones. You could check out our game of the year lists for some recommendations, or just grab Game Pass for a full gaming buffet.

Are you a lapsed pianist? Maybe you've always wanted to learn to play music. Grab yourself a nice reasonably priced Yamaha, try out some free lessons and you'll be jamming this time next year.

We've been known to sling a little clay, and it's one of the most soothing hobbies imaginable. Taking a blob, and slowly working it into a piece of art is so wildly impressive. Part meditation, part arts and crafts, pottery rules.

When it's cold out, it's easy to get behind on your daily exercise. We find the under-desk elliptical machine to be particularly useful, but the options are endless. Just find what works for you, and stick with it. And of course, speaking to a professional for guidance is always a smart choice.

We just spent some time in Puerto Rico, and we felt silly the whole time not knowing how to speak any Spanish. Taking the Rosetta Stone seriously in 2023 is definitely a high priority for us. Nosotros prometemos.

The Raspberry Pi is a wonderful little computer that you can use for almost anything. Want a retro gaming machine? Easy-peasy. Want to take control of your network traffic? Pi-hole has you covered. And even if you're not sure what you want to do with it yet, just having one to fiddle with is worth the upfront investment.

Jerky ranks highly among our favorite snacks, but it is wildly overpriced in stores. With some relatively cheap cuts of meat, some seasoning and a dehydrator, you've got yourself an affordable protein source that tastes incredible.

