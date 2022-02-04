DIGG PICKS
Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Him
Submitted by Grant Brunner
Capsule Letters
If you want to express exactly how much you care, leave dozens of tiny notes in capsules for your favorite fella to find. Who said romance is dead? Certainly not us — it's alive and well in the halls of Digg.
A Huge Bag Of Nuts
Everybody loves nuts, right? Don't let your man go one more Valentine's Day without an overwhelming amount of his favorite nuts and seeds. But if he has a nut allergy, he has our sincere condolences.
Ten-Year Hoodie
If your partner likes to keep his wardrobe relatively static, give him something that's actually built to last. If anything happens to these items of clothing over the next decade, they'll be repaired for free.
Magnetic Tool Band
If your man thinks of himself as particularly handy, this magnetic band is a sure-fire hit. No more searching for dropped screws! Honestly, we wish we had this when we first moved into this house. A full-on game changer as far as we're concerned.
Personal Fireplace
This small concrete fireplace is an all-time banger. Your partner will use this all the time for warmth and soot-free marshmallow and weenie roasts. Do you want some s'mores? We do, so please share.
Hand Casting Kit
If you want to crank up the romance to 11, this casting kit lets you immortalize your intertwined hands. If this doesn't make him swoon, nothing will. Place this on your mantle, and everyone will know how madly in love you two are.
A Nice Pocket Knife
If he doesn't already have a high-end pocket knife, he absolutely needs one ASAP. After all, doesn't he have to open four or five Amazon packages every week?
Snack Box
Variety is the spice of life. Give him loads and loads of snacks to choose from, and you're gonna have one spicy partner. Plus, you'll probably end up getting to snack alongside him. Win-win if you ask us.
Slipper Boot
This footwear is one of our favorites. It has all of the comfort of a slipper with the durability and grip of a full-on shoe. It does it all — the ultimate multitasker.
That Guitar He's Been Eyeing
Has he been thinking about investing in a new guitar lately? If he's anything like Digg's own Josh Schnell, he's probably been drooling over one in particular. Head to Guitar Center, and give him the axe of his dreams!
