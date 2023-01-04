Best PS5 Games To Justify The Upgrade

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The generational transition from the PS4 to the PS5 has been very strange thanks to supply chains and societal upheaval, but there's more than enough games now on the new machine to make the $500 investment worth it.

Serving as a direct follow-up to the last-gen "Ratchet & Clank" reboot, "Rift Apart" is a graphically ambitious release exclusive to the PS5. Insomniac Games has perfected the look of a 3D animated movie, but it's all rendering in real time in front of us.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

This smaller scale sequel to the PS4 "Spider-Man" game is absolutely delightful, and it's significantly better on PS5. There's multiple modes to choose from, and you can enjoy the benefits of ray-tracing and high-performance as you see fit. Regardless of mode, the load times are significantly better than the PS4 iteration.

Plus, if you opt for the ultimate edition, it also comes with a fully remastered version of the original game with current-gen improvements.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

This is a substantial upgrade to the "FFVII" remake originally delivered on the PS4. Resolution, frame rate, lighting and textures are all given a proper boost, but the brand new side story featuring Yuffie is absolutely the star of the show. Hashtag-90s-kids absolutely must experience this.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

"Returnal" is an extremely ambitious release that's exclusive to PS5 (and coming to very high-end PCs in 2023). The folks that brought you "Resogun" have put together a gorgeous modern shooter with strong roguelike elements — a substantial scope increase from anything they've made before.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

"Control" has been an incredible game since day one, but the last-gen releases were pretty far from optimal. Thankfully, the ultimate edition on the PS5 and Xbox Series X give us a proper experience much closer to what high-end PC players got to enjoy at launch.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

The PS4 version of "Forbidden West" is fine — at least you can experience the excellent story and gameplay. But if you want the full effect of the lush visuals on offer, the PS5 version is what you want. The basics are the same for sure, but the visuals are starkly different.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

The previous release was something of a showpiece for the PS4, and "Ragnarök" mostly holds up to that, but we've moved on as a game-playing culture. The 60fps mode alone makes this release worth playing on the latest hardware.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

This is a weird one for sure. Initially released on the PS3, remastered on the PS4 and then patched to support higher resolutions again on the PS4 Pro, this is the fourth version of the same game in a decade. However, this is a ground-up remake of the entire game using modern tech.

A lot has changed since the PS3 days, and Naughty Dog has some of the most talented developers in the entire industry. If you want to see what they're capable of on the PS5, this is your chance to get a glimpse.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

This is the first proper numbered installment in this beloved racing franchise since the PS3 days. "Sport" was a pared down experience on the PS4, but this is finally the real deal.

On the PS5 version, you'll enjoy significantly improved visuals (including ray tracing) and shockingly fast load times. This is the game "GT" diehards have truly been waiting for, and it's worth experiencing with all the bells and whistles.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

With completely redone visuals, this is an opportunity for millions of people to experience the first "Souls" game that was otherwise tied to an ancient platform with dead servers. It's not going to fit everyone's taste, but this is the game that really started a revolution in video games.

Learn more with the Digital Foundry breakdown.

