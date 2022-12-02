DIGG PICKS
Best Last-Minute Gifts
Even if you have to find a present on Christmas, you can still make 'em smile with something thoughtful, a funny present or some cold hard
cash gift cards.
eGift Cards
Even if you can't make it out to the store to buy physical gift cards, you can give them codes that work exactly the same. If you're shoving pasta in your face at an Olive Garden, it ultimately doesn't matter how the gift balance was delivered.
Domain Names
Giving someone their own domain is, weirdly, a huge flex. They don't cost very much, and they're easy to acquire, but there's something exceedingly thoughtful about giving someone a personalized dot-com.
Xbox Games Pass Ultimate
Countless Xbox games, PC games and even game streaming are available in a single service from Microsoft, so this is an easy win if you're shopping for a gamer. Some games even have touch interfaces, so they can be played right from a phone screen.
Paper Crafts
If you have a bit of artistic flare, you can try making some paper crafts. There are plenty of free designs available, so the only cost is paper and your own effort.
Spotify Premium
Spotify doesn't have every song, but it's shockingly close. Give 'em the gift of Spotify Premium, and they'll be able to stream just about any song they can think of without any ads.
Hulu + Disney Plus + ESPN Plus Bundle
This bundle from Disney with three different streaming services in one has something for everyone. Classic movies like "Star Wars," current TV shows like "Bob's Burgers," and even live sports are available on most devices.
AI Art
Using an AI system like DALL-E 2 to create a bunch of hilarious, cute or spooky art based around specific prompt is an affordable way to quickly deliver an extremely personalized gift.
IOU Coupons
If all else fails, you can print out some pretty IOU coupons to promise activities or gifts at a later date. Certainly not optimal, but better than nothing.
