Best Gifts For Men Under $50

You don't have to spend big to give a good gift, and we plan on proving that with these picks. Regardless of what the men in your life are into, there's something here to tickle their fancy at a reasonable price.

We love jerky, and it just so happens to be the perfect item for gifting. It's slightly pricey for a normal snack, but not expensive enough to put it out of reach for a nice gift.

Shopping for someone who doesn't eat meat? You can still get them some Beyond Meat jerkey

The first thing we do with every smart phone purchase is buy a matching Otterbox case. We don't mess around with cheap, dinky cases — it's Commuter Series or bust here.

Having a nice beard actually takes a lot of work. If your pal happens to keep his facial hair, he could probably benefit from a care kit.

Buying for a hot sauce fanatic? Help him craft their perfect spicy condiment with this no-cook DIY hot sauce kit.

Key to your heart? Feh! If he wants in, make him pick it. Give him a gift that'll come in particularly handy when you end up losing your only key to something important.

Shopping for a gamer? This three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate will give him access to dozens of games on PC, Xbox and through cloud streaming. Game on!

A multitool is something everyone should have at hand, and it doesn't need a big price tag attached. Open bottles, tighten screws and cut open packages with a single pocket-sized device.

Sure, you could just pour whiskey in a glass, but you won't get the full experience. Give a whiskey fan this glass, and they'll be able to avoid the burn, and savor the subtle aspects of their drink.

Give him the gift of a robot butler! With an Echo Dot, he can pump his favorite jams, set reminders and even have recipes read out loud as he cooks. Heck, he might even cook you something nice.

If you have a musician in your life, this customized guitar pick with a lovely leather case is a particularly thoughtful gift. Maybe he'll write you a song in return.

