The Best Types Of Fans To Buy This Summer

Temperatures are on the rise and if you're not a fan of having the a/c on all the time, we've got different types of fans that will help you keep things cool and circulate air around your home, office and more.

This fan is a pocket powerhouse that's perfect for getting some air circulation in a room that could use some help, or it works as a cooling fan if you're workspace has big screens and computers that tend to heat up quick.

Tower fans are a good option to run throughout the day. This one's remote operated and with a nifty swing feature covers a lot of area. The fan's minimal design, with a less bulky base, makes it easy to clean move around.

A smaller version of Honeywell's QuietSet design, this model makes it easier to move around. It's a good size to have on counter tops or tables.

This is a highly-rated window fan that often sells out in peak summer. It's remote operated and has a unique, in, out or exchange air feature that lets your air out or circulate with the click of a button.

