Back To School Must-Haves

Whether you're going back to school or college, or a semester abroad, here are some things that will make your year easier. From stationary items to a new bag and more, consider getting or gifting these items for a student you know.

Robot vacuum's are usually expensive, but this one for under $200 is a good one if you're looking for something on the affordable end. "I've had Anker's since they came out with their first robo-vac. They do a great job, but even better than that, they stand behind their products. Any issues, you call their customer service and they're stand up folks!," one reviewer said.

From marking things in a book, to marking reminders all over the place — post-it notes always come in handy. Better have a set of these ready to go at the start of your year, rather than running out to the store on a weeknight for one.

Phone alarms are annoying, and even if you don't need an alarm to wake up — having a bedside clock tell you what time it is (so you don't have to look at the phone) is very convenient.

The last thing you want happening in class, or at the end of a long day is your phone or tablet dying. There are plenty of power banks, but this one comes highly recommended from reviewers and customers.

Duffel bags, which are perfect for gym or other athletic activities, are ideal for short weekend trips too. Having one at at hand is usually a solid idea. "My son loves his duffle bag perfect size to carry clothes over the weekend," wrote one reviewer.