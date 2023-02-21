All Of These Rad Shirts Are Made By BIPOC Artists

Black History Month is a good reason to highlight works from BIPOC creators, but that shouldn't limit us to one month. We love these creative t-shirts all year round, and we won't miss an opportunity to support indie artists — doubly so for marginalized groups.

We're all aware of the classic dumpster fire that's become a symbol of our, uh, challenging environment. Well, it's nice to remember that from fire comes new growth. Maybe once the fire burns itself out, we'll have something nice.

"Nailed It" ranks among the best shows created in the streaming era. It's funny, sure, but it's also a great reminder that there's always value in trying — even when you know you'll fail to reach perfection. Plus, we'll take any chance to celebrate Nicole Byer.

Octopuses are way, way too smart. Look 'em in the eye, and you'll know for sure there are cogs turning in there. So while whales and sharks are often thought of as ocean royalty, we're backing the claim of the humble octopus.

We don't stop celebrating Black history after the end of February, and the same goes for Pride and the month of June. At the heart of it all, we find intersectionality and common ground.

Whenever we travel and we're sitting next to someone coughing and sneezing with reckless abandon in our shared tiny enclosure, we have but one single question: Where's your mask?

When we're asked for our favorite book, we hem and we haw. There are plenty of great options to choose from, but the answer at the end of the day is probably "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." They answer to everything else? 42.

