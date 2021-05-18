DIGG PICKS
AirPods Pro Are 21% Off Today
Submitted by Grant Brunner via amazon.com
The LedeMade to be water and sweat resistant, noise-cancelling and with a customizable fit, these are the premium earbuds we really need. And with the personalized adaptable EQ, your favorite jams are going to sound rich and silky smooth.
Key Details
- Active noise cancellation cuts out the AC and street noise so you can enjoy your music
- With the wireless charging case, you can have up to 24 hours of battery life away from outlets
- As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases