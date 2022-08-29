Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED

Add Turn Signals And Brake Lights To Your Bike

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner · · 449 reads
Add Turn Signals And Brake Lights To Your Bike
This clever lighting system for bicycles has raised well over $700,000 on Kickstarter.

Staying safe is important when you're on the road. The Lumos Firefly helps you signal to drivers, pedestrians and other cyclists exactly what you're doing. And, frankly, the more visibility, the better.

The early bird bundle pricing is just $38, and it's estimated to be delivered in February of 2023. You can also buy in bulk for very reasonable prices.

Also Consider: Roughing It For A Long Weekend? This One T-Shirt Will Last The Entire Time

Comments

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.