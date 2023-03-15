Popular
A Miniature Smart Telescope That's Easy To Bring On Every Trip

It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $395 on Indiegogo.
The Dwarf II Smart Telescope has raised well over two million dollars across multiple corwdfunding sites. With a dual-camera design, auto-focus, object tracking and easy smartphone control, this is one heck of a little telescope.

The estimated shipping window is this month, and it'll ship worldwide. You can start taking great pictures of the sky very, very soon.

