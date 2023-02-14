Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

DIGG PICKS

A Lightweight Modern Backpack With A Beautiful Retro Look

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
A Lightweight Modern Backpack With A Beautiful Retro Look
We don't need to sacrifice form for function — $99 backpack from Topo Designs does it all.
· 479 reads

This 20L classic backpack doesn't compromise. Made primarily with recycled nylon for a water-resistant and lightweight design, this wonderfully handy modern bag takes inspiration from color schemes you'd expect from years gone by.

The "Forest / Cocoa" model shown above is definitely gesturing toward mid-century aesthetics while the "Tile Blue / Pond Blue" and "Zinfandel / Botanic Green" feel more '80s and '90s to us.

Also Consider: An Insulated Jacket We Actually Want To Wear

Digg Picks Newsletter

If you want our favorite tech, outdoor, gaming and book picks delivered to your inbox, this is the newsletter you're looking for. Sent once a week.

Other Popular Digg Picks Stories