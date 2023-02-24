A Lantern With Retro Flare And Modern Features

This lantern looks like something your grandparents might have used, but it's not constrained by a 20th century design. It gives your the appearance of a traditional flame lantern, and it's even warming, but it's a lot safer than that. Plus, you can fill it with water to provide a delightful fogging effect to fight the dry air.

Take advantage of the early bird pricing while you can, and save 37% off the sticker price. Spend just $56, and one of these modern lanterns should be on their way to your doorstep in April.

Also Consider: The 'Ultimate Aerogel Sleeping Bag' Can Help You Survive Extreme Cold