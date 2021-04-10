'IS IT A PET DOOR?'
What Is That Little Door On The Back Of Truck Trailers For?
Submitted by James Crugnale via jalopnik.com
The LedeThe mysterious door is used for ventilation, according to the American Trailers of the Carolinas.
Key Details
- Known as a "vent door," when left open it provides the circulation of air to flow throughout the trailer.
- If the door is left open, the trailer is likely empty and is being "aired out."
- The "vent door" helps combat the potential for mold and mildew to grow inside.