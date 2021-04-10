Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Bitcoin Science Photos Design Digg Features
2043 members

Design on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

'IS IT A PET DOOR?'

Submitted by James Crugnale via jalopnik.com

The curious inset door on the back of some tractor trailers has puzzled drivers who've spent many years driving behind trucks. Here's what trucking companies say this door is used for.

The Lede

The mysterious door is used for ventilation, according to the American Trailers of the Carolinas.

Key Details

  • Known as a "vent door," when left open it provides the circulation of air to flow throughout the trailer.
  • If the door is left open, the trailer is likely empty and is being "aired out."
  • The "vent door" helps combat the potential for mold and mildew to grow inside.