We Have The Answer To Why Pillows Turn Yellow, And The Solution Of How To Clean Them Properly
The Lede
As it turns out, pillows absorb more than just your Zzz's and snores. Your sweat is a main culprit in this yellow pillow situation, as is your hair. Make-up, wet or oily hair, and sweat all lead to pillows becoming piss-stained, which no one wants. So how do you solve this problem? Here are some handy dandy tips:
Key Details
- Wash your pillows twice a year. The longer you don't do this, the harder it is to clean them.
- Put a waterproof pillow case on your pillows to prevent this from happening!
- You can also start off by spot treating the stains with either a store-bought stain removal spray or cream, or with a paste made out of a mixture of baking soda and water.
