1125 members
Design
Design on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Three Shockingly Obvious Ways To Make Flying Less Miserable
Other articles and videos you might like
Take A Tour Inside New York City's Ornate New Penn Station Train Hall
Burger King Unveils Its First Major Rebrand In 20 years
The World's Largest— And America's Priciest — Home Is Ready For Its Close-up