866 members
Design
Design on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The Year Of Telfar
Other articles and videos you might like
Inside New York's Most Famous Apartment Building (2017)
Guy Slices Open A $30 Walmart Boot, Reveals How Shoddily Made It Is Inside
Gucci, North Face Launch Collection, Campaign