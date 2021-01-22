316
432 Park, one of the wealthiest addresses in the world, faces some significant design problems, and other luxury high-rises may share its fate.

Despite paying exorbitant prices to live high in the clouds, residents of the 1,396-foot-tall tower at 432 Park Avenue experience a slew of problems, according to documents obtained by the New York Times.

  • 432 Park has experienced millions of dollars in flood damage, including a water line failure that breached the elevator shafts.
  • Residents frequently complain about creaking sounds as the building sways, as well as a noisy trash chute.
  • Residents have also complained about the required minimum spend — which jumped from $1,200 to $15,000 annually — at the building's private restaurant, which no longer offers free breakfast.

