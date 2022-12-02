Popular
Netflix's Iconic Interiors, Recreated On A Budget By A Set Design Expert

Darcy Jimenez
Want the living room from "Queen's Gambit"? It can be achieved with a trip to IKEA.
Ever watched a Netflix show and envied the home decor? It turns out you can replicate some of Netflix's signature interiors in your own house — without breaking the bank.

For Angi, interior and set design expert Lau Wlasenkov recreated iconic rooms from six popular Netflix shows, using affordable alternatives to the pricey pieces used in the originals.


'Russian Doll'

Original:

russian doll interior design

Budget-friendly recreation:

russian doll recreated design

(Recreated for $7,251.80)


'The Queen's Gambit'

queens gambit interior design

queens gambit

(Recreated for $3,047)


'Dynasty'

dynasty interior

dynasty

(Recreated for $8,585.88)


'The Politician'

the politician interior

the politician

(Recreated for $2,934)


'Sex Education'

sex education interior design

sex education

(Recreated for $2,661)


'Ozark'

ozark interior design

ozark copy

(Recreated for $3,047)


Angi even produced a handy spreadsheet where you can find all the furniture used in the recreation of each room, along with their prices.

